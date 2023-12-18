A Nigerian woman is causing a stir on the internet after a widely shared video of her joyfully documenting her experience at a church concert using a POS terminal went viral.

She made use of what little she had while those around her were busy filming their experiences at the event on various pricey phones.

In the viral video, she can be seen joyfully dancing while attempting to get a clear shot of her point-of-sale device.

You could hear the people who had recorded her laughing in the background, so apparently they thought it was funny.

Verah said: “no let anybody pressure you o 😂😂”

Your baby 💞 remarked: “I like how shameless we are in church 😂😭💔”

Pleasure🦋 said: “Na network I dey find 😂y u video me😂”

GRACE ACE💰💸💵 wrote: “Who knows her?? Tell her i want to gift her a phone for xmas🥰🥰”

Rayce opined: “There was network that day maybe she was still settling a transaction”

Watch video below: