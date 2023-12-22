Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has taken to his page to blast colleagues in movie industry as he describes the industry as petty and dirty.

The thespian, who delivered an incredible performance in the film “Anikulapo,” but was unable to win any awards at the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice (AMVCA), made this known in a message on X (previously known as Twitter).

Kunle says people would unfollow or block you if they can’t use you in the film industry. He added that the only one who can use him is God.

Taking to his Twitter page, Kunle wrote:

“Petty, dirty industry if they can’t use you, they will block or unfollow you. Shiorrr..

“It’s only God I give my soul to and allow to use me anyhow and anyway. Everyone or thing that is not God can REST!

“See you in the future.. oh ye users. I still no go gree.”