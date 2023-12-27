Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Adebayo Tijani, has said Nollywood is yet to advance to the next level due to inadequate financial support from government.

He said if the Nigerian movie industry can improve on its budget and spending, together with adequate government support, then the quality of the movies will increase significantly.

He added that Yoruba movies are far better now, and that there has been an improvement in the genre’s production value in recent times.

Tijani said;

“For Nollywood, we need to improve on our budget and funding. It is really affecting us. We also need the support of the government. Once all these factors are in place, we will move to the next level.”

He added; “Yoruba movies have changed the game. We have improved technically, story wise and in terms of production values. Indeed, we have improved greatly. We give glory to God.”