Controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha has revealed how popular skitmaker, Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi can take care of his skin this season.

The outspoken Twitter personality sent a direct message to Nasboi, advising him to use moisturizer as his skin was a bit dry.

He went on to stress how crucial it is to maintain hydration of the skin’s outer layer.

Sharing a screenshot of their conversation, Nasboi informed Daniel that it was an old picture.

The comedian pleaded with his fans to help appeal to Daniel Regha to leave him alone.

Daniel Regha wrote:

“Pls normalize applying a little more moisturizer this season, especially if you often use an AC. Couldn’t help but notice that your skin was a bit dry in your recently uploaded post. It is very important for the outer layer one’s skin to stay hydrated.”

See below: