During a recent concert, singer Davido surprised Asake on stage and took a surprising swipe at the fellow musician.
Davido abruptly jumped on stage as Asake was performing with passion in the now-viral video on X (formerly Twitter).
Asake looked genuinely shocked and happy to see Davido at first.
Together, they had a good vibe, and when they sang “No Competition,” one of Davido’s hits, the fans responded even more enthusiastically.
@olamidey475: “OBO 001 you are legend.”
@mrmurphyys: “This man nor Dey rest? Abeg take am easy, sleep for 2days and continue again.”
@iamsimplybobo: “E shock asake he never see that one coming.”
@ichie523: “Why did Davido do Asake like that. See the hands.”
@OlaoyeAdetunji: “Asake or Davido who is having a no-competition season throughout this year.”
@Allegrata3: “Asake looks startled. Must have been a surprise.”
WATCH VIDEO:
The way #Davido joined #Asake on stage at the fly time fest in Lagos was literally madddttt🔥🔥🔥 #001 for a reason💥#Asake #Sabinus #No Muslim #Metro #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/RZA06z7UQL
— king_chozzy 🙌 (@Chozzy17) December 26, 2023
