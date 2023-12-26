During a recent concert, singer Davido surprised Asake on stage and took a surprising swipe at the fellow musician.

Davido abruptly jumped on stage as Asake was performing with passion in the now-viral video on X (formerly Twitter).

Asake looked genuinely shocked and happy to see Davido at first.

Together, they had a good vibe, and when they sang “No Competition,” one of Davido’s hits, the fans responded even more enthusiastically.

@olamidey475: “OBO 001 you are legend.”

@mrmurphyys: “This man nor Dey rest? Abeg take am easy, sleep for 2days and continue again.”

@iamsimplybobo: “E shock asake he never see that one coming.”

@ichie523: “Why did Davido do Asake like that. See the hands.”

@OlaoyeAdetunji: “Asake or Davido who is having a no-competition season throughout this year.”

@Allegrata3: “Asake looks startled. Must have been a surprise.”

WATCH VIDEO: