Big Brother Naija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh also known as Sholzy, has revealed that him and his newly wedded wife just had their first fight.

The model tied the knot with his fiancée, Britnee Malin on 23rd of December 2023 in Lagos and it was a star-studded ceremony.

Sharing a video on Twitter of them counting the money that guests sprayed, Omashola said they were playfully fighting over ownership. He asked fans who rightfully owned the cash between him and his partner.

The reality star wrote: “Wait o, money when they spare us, na me get am Abi na my wife own becoz we having our first fight as a married couple already.”

Watch the video below:

Social media users were divided on who should get money after they finished counting everything.

@Sonicpsalm91 wrote: That money belongs to your wife

@chafford100Esex; Na she get am Omashola give her

@TolkintC; You both have it, start a family with it together. Na wah for your wife though. If she is selfish. But as a man, move on.

@sandydgal2nv; Clear pending bills and share balance or use it for family needs

@hettyakor; 30% for wife nd 70%for husband…Period!….it is the man that pulled most of the money sprayers nd as usual he spent more on the marriage pls.

@stelkim; If she no marry you,who for spray you money,pls give her her money ooo

@nuella; Most people came because of omoshola,na people were know spray money. So do you calculation.

@vannessavibes; During my sis trad wedding, I and her hubby’s sister fought tooth and nail for the sprayed money enh but I was told to leave it for them that it is the husband that has it, but during the white wedding enh, I walked with all majesty to pack my sis money without looking back.