Big Brother Naija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh is over the moon as he gushes over his fiancée, Britnee Malin ahead of their wedding.

The Warri-born reality star, who is getting married on Saturday, December 23, 2023, has shared some alluring family photos with his partner and their son.

The excited Omashola gushed about her in his caption, stating that when he finally finds someone to spend the rest of his life with.

He wrote:

“When I finally find someone to spend the rest of my life with. 23/12/23″.

Taking to his comment section, his colleagues, celebrities and fans congratulated him.

See comments below:

iamlucyedet wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Sholzy.”

ashmusy said: “Awww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

stevechuks_ penned: “Congrats my bro, we celebrate soon 🔥”

whitemoney__ wrote: “Let’s gooo🕺🏻🕺🏻”

britneemalin said: “Loves of my life ❤️”

isismodelsafrica wrote: “I know I can’t make it but will be in SA to celebrate with you guys.God bless your marriage ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See post below: