Newly deployed Youth corpers in Rivers state has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of them travelling to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

Their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), usually located within commuting distance, turned out to be a remote island accessible only by sea.

In a viral video, the Youth corpers could be seen wearing l orife jackets, eyes wide with a mix of excitement and maybe a little fear as they bobbed across the water.

Their island home seemed far away, and not just in distance.

The video has sparked reactions online. Some were worried about the corpers’ safety while others wondered why anyone would take on such a tough job for just N33,000 a month.

See the video and reactions below;

@Ignatha Udoka said: “so u no later change dis ur ppa”

@Bella boo said: “Welcome to Bonny island you would like it here you wouldn’t want to go back again sef”

@HARRYMILLI wondered: “Who no get money too dey suffer for this nysc matter”

@Ceec🦋 said: “Bi like na platoon leaders dem push go bonny😎”

@Blackgirl_debby🦋 commented: “Never will I ever never never never for 33k and all those stress holyghost fire”

ALSO READ:“Hat Trick” – Davido beats Wizkid and Burna Boy, secures No. 1 spot as the most streamed global Afrobeat artist in 2023