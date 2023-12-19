Popular musician, Iyanya has reported that one of Mayorkun’s jewelry items that was taken during his Calabar performance has been returned.

It would be remembered that earlier today, Mayorkun tweeted that he would never go back to the state, calling his time there a nightmare and a hell.

The singer was reportedly attacked by a mob that was so excited that they stole his jewelry along with the chain.

Iyanya, who is from Cross River, responded to Mayorkun’s tweet by pleading with other indigenous people to return the stolen item. Iyanya also hinted that one of his colleagues had been the victim of theft during the event.

A few hours following Iyanya’s tweet, Mayorkun’s jewelry was given back to the hotel where he was staying.

Iyanya thanked the Calabar natives for returning the first necklace and begged them to return the second.

He tweeted, “Thank you the guy who brought this back this morning to THE GRAND HOTEL CALABAR.

Just returned now is 1 of 2 of @Mayorkun jewelry. We have one more to go, my brothers if you have the second one please help us return it.”.

“This one has still not been found, please check around, I’m sure we have it somewhere, and will please return the second one to our brother before he leaves Calabar. Just get Grand Hotel Calabar and drop it there, there’s a reward waiting for you on arrival.”

