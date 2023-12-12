Tunde Olaoye, a renowned Nollywood film director, has taken to Twitter (X) to shower praises on Nollywood actress and director Funke Akindele over her movie premiere, A Tribe of Judah.

Funke Akindele took the cinemas by storm after she launched her new movie titled “A Tribe of Judah” as many celebrities were seen at the cinemas to show their support.

Reacting to the movie, Tunde Olaoye disclosed that he hasn’t gotten over the movie he watched yesterday while applauding Funke for a job well done.

He tweeted:

“Only @funkeakindele can beat Funke Akindele in this game, A Tribe Called Judah has every element you want in a movie with a money-back guarantee. I have not recovered from that masterpiece from a Nollywood Maestro.”