Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, discusses her family’s issues in public as she speaks out on their sense of entitlement, while revealing how she was treated badly as a teenager at home.

Phyna, in a recent episode of the podcast ‘Spill it with Phyna’ disclosed that 98 percent of her family members feel entitled to the money she had made for herself.

She stated that she had to leave her aunty’s home at the young age of 15, when she ought to be taking care of her.

During this time, her father had refused to take care of her educational bills, even though he had money at the time.

Phyna said that the experience compelled her to start fending for herself when she got gained admission into the university by engaging in different hustle in order to make ends meet.