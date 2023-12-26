US-based Nigerian TikTok star, Baby Storme has revealed that her Caucasian boyfriend recently got a tattoo of her real name on his neck.

Baby storme, a rising musician, whose real name is Janice Mofus, gushed over her man as she watched him tattoo her initials JM.

She shared a video which showed the moment the artist was completing the ink on her boyfriend’s neck and she said; “Awwnn, so cute.”

According to the young lady, it was his first tattoo as the young man did not have any drawing on his body prior to inking her initials.

The 23-year-old shared the clip with the caption; “Guys…. he’s got my Nigerian name tatted (his first & only tattoo) I can’t🥺🥺🥺”

See video below: