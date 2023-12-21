Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi maintains that domestic abuse is a genuine reason to dissolve a marriage, as he laments over poor mentorship from parents who now spend all their time on social media than with their kids.

He stated this while reacting to a trending video of an Akwa Ibom-based lawyer Ekere Ebong who was caught brutally abusing his wife at night.

Yomi Fabiyi stated that a lot of parents in this generation are more are all about social media lifestyle that they do not have time to train their kids, hence why they lack discipline.

In his words:

“Marriage is not for everybody. Only a few have gone through proper home training lately. Most parents are on social media than in the lives of their children and teenagers. These wards, too, are on several toxic and criminal blogs every minute they are awake.

“These blogs raise and mentor these kids. The percentage you invest in raising your child will be commensurate to how you benefit from the same child. Say no to domestic violence.”

He added:

“As for me, it is only when you physically assault your partner, particularly a man beating a woman you lay with that I will suggest immediate separation.

“Beating your lover turns me off. I have never begged a woman whose husband or fiance beats to reconcile. It’s not my thing. I don’t fancy such men (even though most claim they got provoked). Hear me out. My reasons include:

“First, you don’t hurt what you love. Secondly, the easiest way to find yourself in body bags is through domestic violence with partners. Thirdly, if kids are involved, it will destroy them. It is a serious abuse.

“Only a small fraction of such children will grow not to believe violence, torture, etc, are means of solving issues. Fourth, even if you are not caught, your hands will be stained with blood, and you are a murderer if you fight/beat to death.

“I would rather prefer you involve the Police immediately if you think your wife or girlfriend exhibits traces of violence or provoking you to turn violent. Self-control is key. Anger is controllable. Just act lawfully before you become a criminal. Don’t give that partner the chance to provoke you so that you turn into a beast or woman beater.

“If you indulge in violence and think involving the police is extreme, the moment you start trying to defend yourself and things go south, then you will realise the police will involve you, prison will embrace you and the very people you are considering will turn their back on you.

“Violence will never produce love. Most lovers who make up after violence are hoodwinked, motivated, or controlled by something else but not love. Love, don’t stay where it is tolerated. Love, don’t grow where it hurts.