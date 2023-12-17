Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ star, Ozoemena Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo says his biggest blessing came in 2020, the year he contested on the reality TV show.

The Sports Analyst said the show gave him the opportunity to showcase his immense knowledge about sporting activities and tournaments.

The Juventus Nigeria brand manager, who recently had a chat with The Punch, said it was a big win for him because he was able to easily get juicy sport-related gigs.

Ozo said; “The biggest blessing I have was the year I was on the show. There was a betting company that was one of the major sponsors (of the show then). Every Friday, there were sports trivia games, and that gave me a great opportunity to show I had so much knowledge and interest in sports.

There were questions ranging from football, basketball, tennis, golf, Formula One, boxing, and Ultimate Fighting Championship. My fellow housemates then used to clamour for me to be on their teams. That was big for me.”

On how he handles female fans, the reality star said; “I could liken this to when people talk about fame or life in general, when they say, ‘Never let things get in your head’.

It is not something I lay so much emphasis on when it comes to my life. I have always wanted to show a positive example to people who want to be like me. When it comes to that part of my life, I don’t put so much emphasis on it.”

Speaking on whether he has interest in joining the entertainment industry, Ozo explained that he is satisfied with being in the sports sector, noting that they are intertwined.

He also revealed that he owns a minority stake in a company, and they plan on launching a show to quiz football lovers.

Ozo said; “Sports and entertainment are intertwined. I am never bored, and that is because there is always a sports event for me to watch. There is always a form of entertainment for what I do.

For example, I am (an analyst) on a football show where we talk about things that happen around the English premier league. There is a company where I am a minority owner, and we are about to start our own show and quiz people on different football matters. Also, we give people the best idea of how they should set up their fantasy teams.”