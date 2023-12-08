As he reveals the name of their son, Pastor Blessed, the founder of Water Brooks Church, writes a heartfelt letter of gratitude to his wife, Mercy Chinwo.

This follows the drama of the celebrity couple withholding the gender reveal of their first child until a few weeks after the baby’s birth.

Pastor Blessed praised the gospel singer for her remarkable role as a wife and mother to their child in a recent Instagram post featuring a photo of her and their son.

He referred to her as his world, realized how fortunate he was to have her, and thanked God for giving him a wife like that.

The respected clergyman additionally disclosed the name of their recently born child, disclosing that his name is Charis Nduka Blessed.

“My world. I’m a Blessed Man. Lord, I’m grateful. Thank you baby @mercychinwo for being an amazing wife and mother to our son “CHARIS NDUKA BLESSED,” he wrote.