Patrick Doyle, a well-known actor and broadcaster, subtly addresses the marital saga involving Isreal DMW while condemning his public tantrums against his ex-wife, Sheila.

It should be noted that Davido’s logistics manager had previously revealed details and leveled serious accusations against his estranged wife, claiming that she had left their marital home and never returned.

In response to their ongoing marital drama, the ex-husband of Ireti Doyle, through his Facebook page, ridiculed Isreal’s move of publicly dragging Sheila Courage.

Subtly name-calling the logistic manager as a ‘low life man’, Patric Doyle urged on the importance of handling marriage sagas privately.

“It takes a special specie of low-life man to be engaged in social media saga yabis with a woman he has been intimate with,” he wrote.