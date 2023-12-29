Popular talent manager, Paulo Okoye, has a unique plan to end the long standing feud between his girlfriend, Iyabo Ojo, and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Theinfong recalls that the Nollywood Divas have been at loggerheads for years and have constantly dragged each other on social media.

Paulo Okoye, who is tired of their consistent drama, has called for a celebrity battle and offered a million Naira to the winner.

The music promoter stated that the celebrity combat would be sponsored by him and his company, and he promised to provide ambulances and doctors on standby to prevent any severe injuries.

He wrote:

“Lizzy Anjorin Vs Iyabo Ojo

Winners take all!!!

10Million Naira

Ambulance and Doctors provided.

Organize by PaulO & OneAfricaGlobal”.

See his post below: