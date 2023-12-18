Nigerian singer, Don Carta has finally reacted following a viral video of Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido‘s handshake snub.

Speaking a recent interview, Don Carta described the Timeless concert at Asaba, Delta State as a huge success and thanked everybody that showed up for the event.

Reacting to Davido’s handshake snub, the singer stated that people are really jobless to have noticed it.

He revealed that he didn’t take what happened to heart as it was his first meeting him since planning the show together.

He referred to Davido as a big artists who, just anybody cannot walk up to and ask for a handshake.

Don Carta further revealed that he spent over N200 million to have Davido at the concert, so a handshake snub was the least of his problems.