Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin recently made headlines after some photos of her in a swimwear went viral.

The pics were at the time a subject of conversations online, with many slamming the reality TV star for going too far by revealing her lewd body.

Doyin, during a recent interview, shared how she feels about the incident, being a victim of constant body-shaming and trolling and how it affected her.

She said:

“The goal is to stay true to who I am, what works for me. I know it will not be easy, especially being a public figure, but that’s the plan. People usually mistake my confidence for arrogance”

“My photos recently went viral. The one where I was in a black bikini, and I did a bathroom shot. I don’t understand why that pic stirred so much attention. For goodness’ sake, I was at the beach. What was I supposed to wear to the beach?”

“It is really crazy seeing people that are not as good-looking as you’re telling you how to look. It is ridiculous. I saw one person’s comment during the bikini photo uproar, and I tried to dig into the person, only to see a photo of her looking like a desperate woman. It was appalling. You know, before those insults used to get to me about after my recent time in the house, I grew a new pair of balls.”