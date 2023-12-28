Big Brother season 7 winner, Phyna has dismissed recent claims by her father, Mr Felix Otabor that he hadn’t set eyes on her since she won the reality show and clinched the N100 million grand prize in 2022.

It may be recalled that in an interview, the man said she disappeared after the show, at a time that she told him to sell all the cars he was using to run business and he thought their life has changed for good.

Mr Otabor said; “I haven’t seen Phyna, my daughter, since she won BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition last year. She hasn’t returned home since then. I don’t know why?

“I am a professional hearse driver, and when she won the reality TV show, she asked me to do away with all my old cars, promising to change my life.

“But since then, I haven’t seen her. And I don’t have a car anymore. Once in a while, the Vice-Chairman of our association will allow me to drive his car.

“I sold all my four cars because at the time, my daughter won the show. I thought that God had finally answered our prayers. I called her on the telephone, and she said God has blessed us.”

Speaking on the pilot episode of Spill With Phyna podcast, she told her guest, rapper Erigga that she does not know why her father made the statement.

Watch her speak below: