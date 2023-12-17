A member of the content creators trio, Happie Boys has urged the good people of Nigeria to forgive and forget as he pleads for help concerning his partner who is still in prison in Cyprus.

Theinfong recalls that two of the three had their student visas for Cyprus revoked a few months prior, leading to their deportation.

Following reports that the nation’s immigration officials misplaced his passport, one of the Happie Boys has begged for help in securing the release of his partner, who is still in custody.

According to him, his partner is being held in an underground prison and the authorities have refused to deport him without having a passport.

He said:

“Old things has passed away, everything has become new!! We will make it up to everyone, Please Help us reach out to the Nigerian embassy to help us bring back our brother!!”

“Nigerians please come to our aide, I am back in Nigeria but my second is still stuck in an underground prison cell in Cyprus. We were all arrested because our student permit got expired. While in the immigration cell their officers lost his passport, now they have refused to deport him because he doesn’t have a passport.”