Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephina Otabor popularly known as Phyna has been invited by the Nigerian Police over her alleged failure to return a rented wig.

Theinfong reported days ago that a hair vendor called Phyna out because she allegedly rented a wig for a movie premiere and refused to return it as at when due.

Phyna initially dismissed the allegations as mere attempt to tarnish her image, but later admitted borrowing it, and stated that she returned the hair but the hair vendor rejected it.

In a video currently making the rounds online, Phyna said her sister informed her that the lady came to her house with some police officers and dropped a letter of invitation.

She said:

“Yesterday, my younger sister called me and said I’ve visitors in my house. I asked who they were and she said two police men, the hairstylist and one woman. I asked who the woman was but she said she doesn’t know the woman.

“And they dropped a letter. Because it’s from the police I want to know what to do. It reads, ‘This is the Nigeria Police. Invitation to the police.’ They now put my name, my address. Then it continued, ‘From the DPO Nigeria Police Ogudu.’ I don’t know where Ogudu is, but I will find out.”