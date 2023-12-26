The controversial singer Portable shows his boys how much he cares by getting them excited and flaunting their Christmas holiday attire.

The father of four dressed up each of his kids for the holiday and, once they were all nicely dressed, he decided to present them to the public.

He kept hyping them up in the video that he posted online and flaunting their outfits and footwear for everyone to see.

In the video, he asked them to strike his famous “Zazoo” pose at one point.

This sparked reactions:

@jahy_official asked: “Omo omolalomi 😂😂😂

How are his children so calm”

@BigSwissMo said: “I dey imagine make one of the pikin come house come say him friend beat am 🤣🤣🤣🤣..

Portable go disown am that day”

@D__Junior wrote: “😂🤣🤣omo dis children go dy reason which kind pa dem gt lik dis”

@lareto24 stated: “Portable is definitely a vibe on his own… 😃”

Watch the video below: