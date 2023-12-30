Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry have sparked controversies online as they are both spotted having fun at a Lagos event.

It would be recalled that the duo was detained by the Nigerian police after they were alleged to have a hand in the death of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

However, after making bail, a video surfaced online showing Naira Marley and Sam Larry vibing and enjoying themselves at an event in Lagos.

official. wendy__ said: “Justice for Mohbad”

barlomoyosola wrote: “No one is leaving this world alive”

ikaydardison said: “Everybody go die one day na the date we no know .”

awelewadazzling_beauty_world said: “Protect your life with everything you have. Don’t let them kill you.”

sabigall wrote: “Finally na who kpai loose”