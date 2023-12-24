Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, a Nigerian actress and comedian, has shared a heartwarming family Christmas photoshoot.

Real Warri Pikin, who recently gave her mother a new car for her birthday, shared her annual Christmas family photo session to commemorate the holiday season, but this year she went above and beyond.

Instead of dressing in identical pyjamas, the comedian and her family chose to wear green lace.

She chose lace because, according to her, she heard they were arresting people who were wearing pyjamas.

She wrote: “Christmas Photoshoot BTS. As we hear say dem dey arrest family wey go do matching pajamas photoshoot na once we decide to wear Green lace o.”

See fans reactions below:

kevwe5_9photography said: “Merry Christmas in advance beautiful the Ikechukwus 🥰”

amaraesther wrote: “The caption 😆 🤣 😂. BTW you guys look amazing. I love love ❤️”

maureen.e.n penned: “I can’t get over how stunning you look. Merry Christmas to you and your entire family.”

