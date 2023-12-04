Popular Nigerian music sensation, Adekunle Gold stirs mixed reactions as he releases new photos showcasing his new look.

The ‘Party No Dey Stop’ crooner had changed his hairstyle and decided to have a wig installed.

However, the singer had chosen a white wig which is similar to that of an Asian character, and some netizens stated that it reminded them of Gojo Satori – a fictional anime character.

Check out the reactions trailing his new look.

__wendyrose asked: “Where was Simi when this was happening”

creammysharon02 replied: “Na SIMI gan gan do d hair for am”

its_mahmudd stated: “I think he’s just cosplaying an anime character;gojo satoru from jujutsu kaisen”

mheenarh_ wrote: “Rich people go just dey do anyhow.”

adorbs_b_ said: “Is that supposed to be a gojo satoru Coldplay?”

wives_and_mothers said: “His wife is not complaining, so who are we to rant”

tosinjuls wrote: “Jun-pyo no do pass like this”

gungirl001 remarked: “When people with money , don’t know what to do with money”

Watch the video below: