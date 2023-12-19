Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has maintained a composed silence following the online revelation of her husband, Olakunle Churchill’s supposed side chic.

Recall that the identity of the alleged mistress, Lisa Yaro, was shared by popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, along with claims of marital strife and domestic violence.

According to the bloggers, Yaro’s presence has caused significant tension between the couple, even leading to physical altercations.

At one point, Rosy allegedly left their marital home due to the situation, returning only after interventions from family members.

The blogger further claimed that Churchill seeks a traditional “Nikkah” ceremony with Yaro, motivated by her perceived wealth and family background.

Gistlovers also shared an unpaid tailor’s bill as evidence of Churchill’s alleged involvement with Yaro.

The post reads;

“Hello tueh tueh, There is a saying that goes this, WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND, Meet Lisa Yaro, the fine black beauty disturbing rosy Meurer marriage with Olakunle Churchill, remember when I broke the gist that she moved out of the house wey Eniola wule Bantu gondey help them do damage control, she truly moved out of the house but the family had to intervene because she don carry belle then.”

“Churchill keeps saying Lisa na him baby sister, same pattern she did with rosy, rosy being a sharp babe don calculate say na the level wey them run Tonto dike want hit her so 🤣🤣🤣on two different occasions na him Churchill don panel beat rosy ontop this fine Lisa matter , Lisa ko, ko lo ooo(Lisa refused to leave ) as it is sef,one tailor is about to drag Churchill ontop Lisa matter, ba Churchill Dey pick style for Lisa, find tailor what go see sef, the last one they did, Churchill never pay and receipt Dey, my source reveals that Churchill is after Lisa because northerners Dey carry for hand(rich) so that’s his target and he plans doing Nikkai for her anytime soon, Awwwwwww geng, God when ooo, I love Love🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Karma is that you ???

Make Churchill sha go pay that tailor first, na my own be that , make Rosy Dey suffering and smiling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 na so them Dey always debunk before true story begin fly, una free to debunk ooooo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo, i come in peace.”

Despite the swirling gossip and accusations, Rosy Meurer has refrained from directly talking about her husband and side chick saga.

Instead, she posted a brief video clip on Instagram, and declared, as the background music played, that she was not interested in clearing anything.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“The interior in my bungalow will build you another mansion” – Nkechi Blessing claps back at Blessing CEO for comparing her sitting room to shrine