Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Sabinus‘s manager, Mike premium, has bought two expensive automobile to celebrate his birthday.

Mike, in celebration of his birthday, decided to spoil himself as he reportedly splashed N190m on the purchase of a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Hilux Truck.

This was announced with a video showing the talent manager with his security escort at a car dealership trying to pick his choice of whip.

He got himself a white-coloured Hilux and a sleek black G-Wagon. Mike Premium’s fans and flooded the comment section congratulate him on the acquisition.

rully_king1; Congratulations , e go reach everybody way believe.

chachybhee_6520; Very soon y’all will congratulate me as well😍😍

lewismax__; Only in Nigeria I see soldier escorting civilian very shameful

officialjbaby_; This money go reach all of us oh😂.