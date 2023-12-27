Popular Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known by his stage name Chike, buys himself a brand-new G-wagon as a high-quality way to end the year.

The musician shared pictures of his most recent purchase on his Instagram page. He recently released a new song called “Egwu,” which features the late singer Mohbad.

Chike asserted that everything is white and that there is no such thing as detty December where he is, in keeping with the color of his new G-wagon.

Chike declared that all he needed was a few songs and real fans, claiming to have had an amazing year.

In his words: “No detty december here, infact it’s all white. SANTA came baring keys and i also got my flowers. Its been an amazing year. All I’ve needed was a couple of songs and genuine fans. #GRATEFUL #EGWU 💡 🕊”

Fans and colleagues lauded the musician in the comment section.

See comments below:

zlatan_ibile said: “Boss come show us way oooo”

lasisielenu reacted: “On code 💯”

jeriqthehussla wrote: “More Keys Loadingggg 💙🎈”

isbae_u said: “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

SEE POST: