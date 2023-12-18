A Nigerian man has gained attention for vowing he will never take off his jacket after Afrobeat artist Wizkid bumped into him.

A video clip of the well-known Afrobeats artist Wizkid running into the man went viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, Wizkid ran into the young man and had a brief conversation with him.

In reaction to the brief special moment he shared with his music idol, the ecstatic man wrote on social media that he would never take off the jacket he was wearing when Wizkid bumped him.

Additionally, he was seen telling his friends the story of how the singer touched him and expressed regret for bumping into him.

See netizens reactions below:

_benzemaa said: “Life Jacket 🧥 ❤️😂”

hrh_kingdiamond wrote: “Can you spot Wiz manager at the back. We should give that baba is flowers. That man is Wiz powerhouse. The force behind the scenes. The reason why Machala is coordinated”

__oluwabukola penned: “I like the guy e no do too much as he see wizkid”

WATCH VIDEO: