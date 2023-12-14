Popular Nigerian skit-maker, Chukwuebuka Amuzie better known as Brain Jotter has tackled a podcaster for asking about his net worth.

Brain Jotter, who recently featured on a podcast and in the course of the interview, the female host asked him what he is worth.

Brain Jotter asked her to explain because he did not think it made sense that she wanted to know how much money he makes and has in his bank account.

The host said that she wanted people to know who he really is and to be inspired by his story but he stated that he only wants his fans to be inspired by his followings, views, comments and consistency, not by how much money he has in his bank account.

Watch him speak below: