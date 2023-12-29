Veteran Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, says working with her colleague, Funke Akindele, on the new movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ was a wonderful experience, and she loved it.

According to the renowned thespian, Funke has very high demand as she sets a high standard, nevertheless, she is comfortable working with her.

She said:

“This isn’t my first time working with Funke Akindele; I have been working with her since like forever. Working with her was comfortable; I know she has very high demands, and her directing me was like my sister directing me. It was easy for me to communicate with her because she understands your limitations and how to go about it. So, no problem at all working with her.”