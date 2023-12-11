Fans are startled as Israel DMW’s estranged wife, Sheila, revealed a conversation she had with popular comedian Sabinus, during which they engaged in a spirited banter amid her marital crisis.

It is no secret that Sheila and her husband, Israel DMW, are going through a difficult time in their marriage, issues that are said to be related to his close relationship with Afrobeats superstar, Davido and his servant-like attitude around him.

Sheila seems to be unbothered by a screenshot she shared on her Instagram stories of her exchanging banter with popular comedian Sabinus.

They were talking about football, and because Sheila loves Manchester United, Sabinus went to her DM to pull her legs when her team was defeated by three goals to none.

prettydressmaker stated: “Isreal go say na u dy friend he wife now”

nsima_ekpo wrote: “Na so e Dey start, Another thing go be “I don’t like how you dress to do skits”

I no wan hear stories o ……… just sarcasm ”

amyfabric said: “Isreal go soon say “see what someone’s wife is doing”

db_naturals wrote: “Girl is moving on well with her life Love to see this”