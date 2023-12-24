Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has described relationship expert, Blessing CEO as a curse in a recent interview.

As the ongoing feud between Phyna and the Blessing CEO continues to get heated, the reality star has labelled the relationship expert a ‘Curse’.

Blessing CEO had dragged Phyna recently after a hair vendor came out to call out the reality star over her refusal to return the hair she rented for a movie premier.

Phyna said she was unaware that the hair was not purchased in a recent podcast “Curiosity Made Me Ask” with skit maker Isbae U.

In the course of the interview, skitmaker also asked Phyna if she can date a guy who tinted his head pink which she replied with a resounding no.

When she was asked about Blessing CEO, Phyna responded that the relationship coach was a curse and not a blessing.

Watch the video below;