Popular Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe better known as Ayra Starr has revealed how she got her stage name.

According to the ‘Rush’ crooner, her stage name was partly her label boss, Don Jazzy’s idea.

She revealed that she came up with “Ayra” while the Mavin Records boss added the suffix “Starr.”

She said before signing to Mavin, she was known as “Oyin,” a nick of her first name, Oyinkansola.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV, the singer said:

“There is this Yoruba name called Ira, I wanted people to pronounce it as ‘Aira.’ And I was like the only way the can pronounce it is by spelling it ‘A Y R A.’ So, I was thinking about it and something just told me to go ‘A Y R A.’ And went I did, everything just came together: The meaning of the name, it felt like God was speaking to me.

“And ‘Starr’ was Don Jazzy’s idea. Ayra means ‘woke and open minded.’ And that’s what I want. I want to be honoured and respected.”