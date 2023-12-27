Popular Nigerian skit maker, Nons Miraj has gifted her mother a new car as Christmas gift.

The actress took to her Facebook and Instagram pages to share a video of the moment she presented the car to her mum.

In the viral video, the proud mum danced with joy as she receives the Luxurious gift.

Another part of the video captured the moment the mother showers Nons Miraj with prayers as she check out her new car.

“I suprised my mum with a new car☺️☺️. Say congratulations cos ur will definitely come too” Miraj wrote while sharing the video via Facebook.

She also shared the same video via Instagram with the caption; “I decided to also Surprise my mum this Christmas”

Watch below;

