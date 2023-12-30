Popular skitmaker and singer, Carter Efe finally unveils the baby he welcomed with his girlfriend.

The ‘Machala’ hitmaker had apparently kept the news of the delivery of his child off social media for months.

Photos of Carter Efe and his new born child surfaced online and has stirred reactions.

The skit maker is yet to release an official statement about the child’s birth as well as they name they have chosen.

See netizens reactions below:

@oxo.olah said: “Y’all are just giving birth without getting married”

@shadow.welt wrote: “Shey Na new baby born be this abi she’s doing birthday of 4months old?”

@mr.global stated: “But Na Sydneytalker Frame I Dey See For Last Slide. You Sure Say No Be House Boy He Dey Do?”

@oluwaseun9 said: “Carter efe pikin resemble Ruth abi na eye dey pain me?”

@HFF1024 wrote: “Sharp We congrats ”

@ola_thatboy said: “Thank God say the gene no reflect”

@markus1 stated: “ in case u no fine atleast just get money”