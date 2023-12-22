Nollywood actor and comedian, Apama Nolly has brought early Christmas cheer to his mother with a truly special gift: a brand new house.

The news was shared by Nolly himself on his Instagram and Facebook pages, bringing joy and heartwarming wishes to his fans and followers.

In a Facebook video, Apama Nolly captured the emotional moment he took his mother to her new house.

The video shows his mother’s overjoyed reaction as she takes in the beauty of her new home, praising God’s name throughout the tour.

A particularly touching moment comes when the grateful mother showers her son with blessings and prayers.

Sharing the video on social media, Nolly simply wrote, “Small Christmas gift to my mother.”

The new house comes just months after Nolly welcomed a baby daughter and gifted himself a new car.

