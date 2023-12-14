In a video that has gone viral, Emmanuella, a well-known creator of skits, is seen shaking her posterior while wearing a form-fitting dress.
In the video that she posted, the teenage comedian can be seen wearing a black gown with a side slit.
In a manner that many have judged unsuitable for a girl her age, she contorted and turned to flaunt herself.
This has stirred mixed reactions:
@iniestaolobaby wrote: “Emmanuella don ripe o
Small girl of yesterday”
Elenrossi4 said: “Let them free this girl nah Abi they no wan make she grow?”
Joymart14 said: “Why she go dress like this at her age”
Sheeun11 wrote: “She’s just a kid… 😂”
Jesi6 wrote: “Small girl wen I know for street small pikin that year wen dey play with my little brother, just last year I saw this same girl in Uniport e remain small make I fall for her… God wetin these children dey chop? God help person 🙏😁”
Dreal_prosper said: “There’s nothing wrong her, emmauella is just living life like a normal female, people need to understand that she’s no longer the 6 year old we used to watch
She’s grown and she’s coming, they need to stop sxualizing her and let the young girl live her life”
Watch the video below:
The video of Emmanuella that has got people talking. Nothing is wrong here, or is anything wrong to you?
pic.twitter.com/W6mtNdjy0J
— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) December 14, 2023
