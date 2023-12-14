In a video that has gone viral, Emmanuella, a well-known creator of skits, is seen shaking her posterior while wearing a form-fitting dress.

In the video that she posted, the teenage comedian can be seen wearing a black gown with a side slit.

In a manner that many have judged unsuitable for a girl her age, she contorted and turned to flaunt herself.

This has stirred mixed reactions:

@iniestaolobaby wrote: “Emmanuella don ripe o

Small girl of yesterday”

Elenrossi4 said: “Let them free this girl nah Abi they no wan make she grow?”

Joymart14 said: “Why she go dress like this at her age”

Sheeun11 wrote: “She’s just a kid… 😂”

Jesi6 wrote: “Small girl wen I know for street small pikin that year wen dey play with my little brother, just last year I saw this same girl in Uniport e remain small make I fall for her… God wetin these children dey chop? God help person 🙏😁”

Dreal_prosper said: “There’s nothing wrong her, emmauella is just living life like a normal female, people need to understand that she’s no longer the 6 year old we used to watch

She’s grown and she’s coming, they need to stop sxualizing her and let the young girl live her life”

Watch the video below: