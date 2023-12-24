Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has got sparked reactions online after gushing over his second wife, Judy Austin in a new video.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Yul Edochie said that Judy Austin‘s love had carried an “odogwu” like him.

In the video, the actor was staring at his second wife with untainted admiration while they exchanged shy smiles.

Captioning the video in Igbo, he wrote: “Love akpolukwanu Odogwu.😀😀. IJELE @judyaustin1.”

Netizens seized the opportunity to throw shades at Yul Edochie following his video.

See reactions below:

diamondevee said: “This one no be nigerian film… karma will definitely happen, but it will ne too late and she fit no still leave the marriage 😢”

_ifeomavivian wrote: “Truth be told yul is wicked…like for real,ur legal wife will be seeing her 16years toiling,sweating and prayer in marriage crumbled.you brought this online and she’s seeing it..how about ur kids? Kai…nobody should pray for such to happen to dem…yul get mind”

giftedoutfits penned: “Biko let’s just love them in peace 😂 I can’t hate anymore. They look good 😊”

Watch the video below;