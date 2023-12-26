Netizens have reacted to the moment popular skit maker Sabinus met legendary Afrobeats musician Burna Boy at an event on Christmas Day.

The duo had shown up at an event where they were supposed to perform.

Burna Boy and Sabinus vibed like buddies, especially since they spent much of their lives in Port Harcourt city.

What seems to have piqued netizens’ interest was that the skit maker was wearing his skit costume on Christmas day when people usually wear their best clothes.

See reactions below;

@IlemJaphet said: “Sabinus came for cash out

Dey play”

@akinyemi_ramon penned: “Burna just dy somehow sometimes he’s humble and sometimes ehn y’all know what it is”

@Dr_Pharouk remarked: “Sabinus is business man and I don’t blame him.”

@chi_chi005 commented: “Sabinus is possibly there for a show not just link up.. again that’s his trademark na”

