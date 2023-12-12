Nollywood actor, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi has taken their newborn son, Jayden to church for dedication.

The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on October 21, 2023, and their hearts overflowed with love and gratitude as they presented him to the church community.

Taking to Instagram, Stan Nze shared heartwarming pictures and videos from the child dedication.

The photos showcase the couple and their relatives beaming with pride during the ceremony.

In his caption, Stan appreciated those who attended the ceremony.

He wrote; “Jay Bobo Goes To Church @dcchevron_ Thank you to all the Uncles and Aunties that cakes to celebrate with us,”

See below;

