Popular media personality and relationship coach, Solomon Buchi has stressed the significance of communication in relationships as it provides clarity.

He claimed that proper communication between partners is the only way to relate your feelings, intentions, thoughts and disagreements.

A serious relationship, in his opinion, is two people talking everything out and acknowledging that they need time to themselves even when one of them doesn’t feel like talking.

In his words:

“Stay single if you don’t like communication. Relationships require clarity, and clarity is provided by communication. Communicate your intentions; communicate your feelings, thoughts, your disagreements. And even when you don’t feel like communicating, communicate that you need some time. A serious relationship is two people talking everything out. Stop saying “I’m not the talking type…”. You need to talk to make it work!”