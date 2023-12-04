Famous Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has fans drooling over a new, gorgeous photo that he shared.

The actor said he wasn’t going to let December breathe when he shared the image on his Instagram page.

Captioning the pictures, RMD penned: “Monday Morning…Still not letting December breathe.”

See fans reactions below:

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja wrote: “Papa let the less handsome breatheeeeeeee 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️”

iamlyon2.0_fxking said: “Popsy kukuma just tell us say u nor want make we dey see babes wey gree for us again cus I nor understand the way old man nor wan gree stay old shuuu 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😮”

_dareal44 penned: “I wish you were my age 😭😭”

miller_ex wrote: “Dey choke am dey go🔥🔥”

micj89 said: “Keep on the suffocation sir…😍”

son_of_elyon wrote: “Rmd👑 Oh’ i mean ‘Role Model’”

official_promise5 reacted: “Let the poor breath 🥰”

kdoveplace said: “The godfather, we thank God almighty for giving you to us🙌”

SEE POST: