Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has warned people to desist from asking personal and invasive questions about others.

The mother of one made this disclosure in her interview with TVC when asked how to help people who are going through things they have not shared with others.

According to Toyin Abraham, some people are going through a lot and asking them such personal questions screams of insensitivity.

Speaking from her own personal experience, she recalled certain people who have asked her countless times when she would give birth to other children.

She insists that if they want to ask such questions, they should do so with respect, and of course, privately.

Watch her speak below:

Toyin Abraham new movie ‘Malaika’ is set to hit the cinemas nationwide today, December 22, 2023.