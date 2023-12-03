Yul Edochie, a renowned Nollywood actor and filmmaker, has recently made a powerful statement directed at his peers in filmmaking as he advised Nigerian filmakers to stop trying to imitate the Hollywood film industry and embrace their cultural identity.

He give credits to the Nigerian filmakers, commending them for their outstanding achievements but lay emphasis on the importance of staying true to their roots.

He stated that while the Hollywood movie industry is appealing to the eyes, Nollywood filmmakers can never beat them at their game, they should instead focus on telling Nigerian stories.

Edochie said he believes that by showcasing Nigeria’s cultural richness and diversity, filmmakers can not only compete but also set themselves apart on the global stage.