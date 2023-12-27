Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin, has taken to her Instagram to send an appreciation note to all of the haters who kept her relevant in the industry.

The outspoken podcaster thanked the trolls for maintaining her name in the public eye and acknowledged the uninvited comments that had surrounded her all year.

She understood that even though their criticism was not welcomed, it helped to shape conversations about her and establish her as a significant figure in public discourse.

Doyin even thanked the trolls for taking their attention away from her life. She underlined how their chatting contributed to the craze surrounding her name, “Doyin David.”

She wrote:

“How can I forget the trolls…. Your unsolicited opinions created a lot of talk around the name ‘Doyin David.’

“I’m grateful to you guys for neglecting your lives to focus on mine.

“Thank you for being a bunch of facts.

“Cheers to more unsolicited opinions and foolishness in the coming year.

“It’s all love.”

