Britnee Malin, the wife of BBNaija All-stars housemate, Omashola has expressed her overwhelming gratitude to him for gifting her the wedding of her dreams.

Recall that the beautiful couple got married on the 23rd of December, 2023.

Taking to her Instagram page to share more photos from their wedding, Britnee thanked her husband for making her dream wedding a reality.

The proud wife expressed excitement for their “forever” together, declaring that she is married to the love of her life, Omashola.

“2023/12/23 I married the love of my life.

@sholzy23 thank you so much for giving me the wedding of my dreams , here’s to forever with you 🥂” she wrote.

See below:

ALSO READ: “Regina is humble” – Regina Daniels hailed over reactions after Chinyere Wilfred ordered her to leave her movie set