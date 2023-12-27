Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has penned a heartfelt note to the heavens, praising God for the gift of her husband, Olakunle Churchill, on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud wife and mother appreciated God for weaving their paths together and gifting her with an exceptional partner.

On his birthday, Rosy Meurer declared her husband an “amazing husband,” a pillar of strength who nurtured his family with unwavering dedication.

“Dear God,

It’s my husbands birthday today and I’m thankful for his life. Thank you for bringing him into the world. Thank you for making our paths cross. He’s been an amazing husband to me and a great father to our children and we are all so thankful for him.

We pray that you will continue to be his shield and his protector. As the man of the house, he worries about us yet feels the need to be strong for us all the time, so I pray that you, lord, will also be his strength and his refuge. Grant him peace and remind him that you are the one in control. Fill him with your power and your courage. Grant him knowledge and wisdom. Bless his work and let him see your abundant glory in everything he does. Grant him divine heath and long life. Strengthen his faith in you and his love for you.

I rebuke, cancel and destroy every assignment and attack of the enemy and cancel every curse or negative word ever spoken over your life in the mighty name of Jesus. Thank you lord for answered prayer AMEN 🙏

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY 💜 @olakunlechurchill

Please say a prayer for my husband and thank God for another year added to his life 🙏” She wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ:“The baby I ordered vs. the baby I got” – Mother shares funny video of her daughter