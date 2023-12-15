Deborah Enenche, the daughter of Popular pastor, Paul Enenche has penned a sweet note to her husband, Sam Hawthorn on their first wedding anniversary today, December 15th.

The minister took to Instagram to share lovedup photos of herself and her man.

Deborah Enenche, on her first wedding anniversary with her husband, overflows with joy, gratitude, and love.

She appreciated him for being her source of comfort and security.

Deborah is thrilled their love deepens every day. She cherishes his acceptance and ability to make her smile, and declares him her absolute favorite person.

In her words;

“@sam_hawthorn by this time last year, your people became my people. 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹

It feels like a day ago bibi 😭🥹🥰

Everyday gets better and sweeter with you 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹

Thank you for being my home 🥹🥹🥹

Thank you for seeing me and loving what you see.

Thank you for making me smile always 🥹🥰🤗

You’re my absolute favourite person ☺️☺️☺️☺️

I’m lovieee yewwwww 👶🏿🐤🐥”

See below;

